CBS has given a formal series order to the revival series “CSI: Vegas,” the network announced Wednesday.

The series will be the first new installment in the “CSI” franchise since “CSI: Cyber” was canceled in 2016. “Vegas” will see original “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” stars Wallace Langham, William Petersen and Jorja Fox reprise their roles alongside new cast members Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez and Mandeep Dhillon.

Per CBS, the new series “opens a brand new chapter in Las Vegas, the city where it all began. Facing an existential threat that could bring down the Crime Lab, a brilliant new team of forensic investigators must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City.”

“CSI” first premiered in October 2000 and was CBS’ longest-running TV franchise until “NCIS” surpassed it a few years ago. It ran for 15 seasons, airing a special two-hour finale movie in 2015. It also spawned three spinoffs: “CSI: Miami” which starred David Caruso, the Gary Sinease-led “CSI: NY” and the short-lived “CSI: Cyber,” which featured Patricia Arquette.

The flagship “CSI” took place in Las Vegas and followed a team of crime scene investigators for the LVPD. That cast included William Petersen, Marg Helgenberger, George Eads, Gary Dourdan and Paul Guilfoyle. Petersen left as Gil Grissom after the 10th season and was replaced by Laurence Fishburne, who himself was later replaced by Ted Danson.

Jason Tracey is executive producer and showrunner on “CSI: Vegas,” and Uta Briesewitz will direct and serve as executive producer on the first episode.

Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Anthony Zuiker, Carol Mendelsohn, Ann Donahue, Craig O’Neill, William Petersen and Cindy Chvatal also serve as executive producers on the series, which is produced by CBS Studios in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television.

“Twenty-one years ago, we launched ‘CSI’ and watched in awe as this new cinematic series launched an entire genre and became a groundbreaking juggernaut that still has global resonance today,” said CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl. “We are thrilled to welcome the next generation of forensic criminalists to the ‘CSI’ brand and unite them with the legendary characters from the past who we still love, including the extraordinary Billy Petersen and Jorja Fox. Crimefighting technology has advanced dramatically over the last several years, and combined with classic ‘CSI’ storytelling, we can’t wait to watch this new ‘CSI’ team do what they do best: follow the evidence.”

“I’m excited to be bringing back the ‘CSI’ franchise to all our fans who have been so loyal to us for all these years,” said Bruckheimer. “And to be back in Las Vegas where it all started over 20 years ago makes it even more special. We’ve enjoyed working on this project with CBS and look forward to welcoming back Billy, Jorja and Wallace as they join a new group of talented actors in CSI: Vegas.”