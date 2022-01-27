Mel Rodriguez, who starred as Hugo Ramirez in CBS’ “CSI: Vegas” reboot won’t be back for a second season, TheWrap has learned.

Rodriguez joins several of his castmates in exiting the show, including Jorja Fox (who reprised her role as Sara Sidle) and William Petersen (who had returned for the first season as Gil Grissom). Fox confirmed her exit on Tuesday, sharing the news on Twitter.

“Hey all you #CSI fans! After much deliberating, I have decided not to ‘Sidle up’ for CSI Vegas. For me CSI has always been a love story. The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times,” Fox wrote. “And the story that love, even in the darkest of places and times, can expand and grow roots and endure. I personally just can’t split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom…..So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together.”

“CSI: Vegas” was renewed for Season 2 along with fellow CBS rookie “Ghosts” and NBC’s “La Brea.”

Peterson remains a producer on the series.