“CSI: Vegas” strikes a particularly tragic blow this week when the remains of a child are found in a garbage drum at the bottom of Lake Mead and the team race to uncover how she died and who got away with the horrific crime 40 years earlier.

In the exclusive video above, a diver comes across a rusted garbage drum lying on the lake’s ground floor. Max (Paula Newsome) is immediately overwhelmed with the realization that the skeletal remains are that of an 8 to 10-year-old girl. The child’s face is reconstructed and a flyer with the face of the Jane Doe is circulated.

When the angry mother of the “missing” girl surfaces, more questions are raised than answers, like why didn’t the police investigate the crime back in 1982.

Max promises the mother that they will do “everything possible to find the men who did this to her.” All she wants is a “second chance to make this right.”

“Max didn’t know it was a brown child, but she knew it was a child. It was a child,” Newsome emphasizes. “A child stuffed in a garbage can. And then we later find out that this little child was a badass.”

Watch the clip above for an intro to the moving story.

“CSI: Vegas” airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.