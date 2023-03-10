A retrospective of “NCIS: Los Angeles”‘s 14 seasons will air after the series finale on Sunday, May 21 on CBS, the network announced on Friday. The special, which will be hosted by Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier, will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Showrunner and executive producer R. Scott Gemmill thanked the network for giving him “an extra episode” to wrap up the show, which debuted on Sept. 22, 2009.



“Wrapping up a series is always bittersweet. We were blessed to have 14 seasons together, so bringing it to a satisfying end was extremely challenging after so many years. Fortunately, CBS was gracious enough to give us an extra episode in order to send off our characters in a way befitting their stories that hopefully the fans find both satisfying and hopeful,” Gemmill said.

In the first part of the finale, “New Beginnings,” which airs on Sunday, May 14, the team investigates a missing ATF agent and stolen military-grade weapons. Meanwhile, Grisha Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Anna Kolcheck (Bar Paly) plan their wedding, Devin Rountree’s (Caleb Castille) sister interviews for medical school and Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) encourages his father to take part in a drug trial.

The second part airs on Sunday, May 21 at 9 p.m., ET/PT on CBS, to be followed by the one-hour special at 10 p.m. “A Salute to ‘NCIS: Los Angeles'” will feature footage and interviews with cast members from the past 14 years, favorite memories and behind-the-scenes moments.

The series also stars Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Medalion Rahimi and Gerald McRaney.

R. Scott Gemmill, John P. Kousakis, Frank Military, Kyle Harimoto, Andrew Bartels and Shane Brennan, who created the series, all serve as executive producers. “NCIS: Los Angeles” is produced by CBS Studios.



