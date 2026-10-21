David Krumholtz Explains Absence From ‘DWTS” Surprise ’10 Things I Hate About You’ Cast Reunion

David Krumholtz wanted to make it very clear Wednesday morning that he would have “loved, loved, loved” to have been a part of “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Julia Stiles‘ “10 Things I Hate About You” reunion this week were it not for some scheduling conflicts.

Krumholtz posted an Instagram video Wednesday from a parking lot in the Catskill Mountains in Upstate New York where he is currently filming a new project. It was his commitment to said project that kept him from flying back to Los Angeles to partake in Stiles’ “10 Things I Hate About You” tribute.

“I could not be in L.A. for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ last night. I would have loved, loved, loved to have been there. Everyone looks so amazing,” Krumholtz said in his Instagram video. “Julia’s tribute to my dear friend [Heath Ledger] who I miss every single day was amazing and stunning and I’m so proud of her, and I thought the cast looked amazing.”

“They all look so young still, and it would have been weird because I shaved my — what’s left of my hair for [this project],” Krumholtz added, pulling off his cap to reveal a partly shaved head. “And then it becomes a whole internet fodder, ‘Oh, he really … Look what happened to him …’”

“I didn’t want that. But that’s not why I wasn’t there!” the actor jokingly added. “I would have dealt with it. Anyway, love them all. Love you all.”

It was only a matter of time before Stiles and her “Dancing with the Stars” partner this season, Ezra Sosa, were going to pay tribute to “10 Things I Hate About You,” the 1999 classic that remains one of the most beloved titles in her filmography. The duo did so Tuesday night with a dance dedicated to Stiles “10 Things” co-star, Heath Ledger, and set to “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” by Frankie Valli, which Ledger’s Patrick sings to Stiles’ Kat at the end of that film.

In the closing moments of the routine, Stiles was left alone on the dance floor as her memorable monologue from the film replaced the music, while a “10 Things I Hate About You” still of her and Ledger appeared on the dance floor’s back screen. After placing a rose on the floor in memory of Ledger, Stiles was then joined by a number of her “10 Things I Hate About You” co-stars, including Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Gabrielle Union, Larisa Oleynik, Susan May Pratt and Andrew Keegan.

In a post-episode interview with Entertainment Tonight, Stiles went out of her way to assure fans that Krumholtz had wanted to be part of the reunion.

“Everybody was kind of like, ‘I’ll do it if everybody else does it.’ So it just took one, you know, and it was so special to have them here,” Stiles said of her co-stars, adding, “For the record, very important PSA: David Krumholtz. We wanted him here. He wanted to be here. But he’s working on an HBO show in New York, so there was no way he could fly to Los Angeles.”