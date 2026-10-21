‘DWTS’ Week 6: Tyler Cameron Honors Late Mom, Reveals Pregnancy With Fiancée in Emotional Dedication Dance

The “Dancing With the Stars” Season 35 cast brought the ballroom tears on several occasions with an emotional Dedication Night.

After a week of criticism and negativity from the dance competition show fanbase, Tuesday turned the competition around. The 10 remaining couples took to the dance floor to deliver moving performances, honoring the influential people and places that have shaped them with former pro Kym Johnson joining as a guest judge.

This week contestants honored their parents, spouses and even one person’s home country. The emotional did not conclude with an elimination, celebrating the couple’s hard work. Next week with guest judge Shirley Ballas, two couples will be sent home.

“The Bachelorette” star Tyler Cameron wowed the audience with his contemporary routine to “Supermarket Flowers” by Ed Sheeran in honor of his late mother. His mom passed in 2020 from an unexpected brain aneurysm. He said that one of the hardest parts that she would never be able to meet his future wife, Tate.

“I think my mom put Tate in my life for sure,” he said between tears in his package.

His fiancé joined the duo in dancing and in a voiceover announced that she was carrying their future child. Before they got their scores, host Alfonso Ribeiro revealed that the couple would be having a girl.

Ezra Frech opened the competition with a bang with his contemporary to “Bloodline” by Mon Rovia, dedicated to his mom. Bahar Soomekh appeared in films, including “Crash” and the “Mission Impossible” franchise, before stepping away to take care of her son full time. The paralympian wanted to thank his mom for that sacrifice. Johnson gave Frech the first 10 of the season after the routine that brought even his partner Daniella Karagach to tears.

More to come…

LEADERBOARD: Week 6

Amber Glenn & Pasha Pashkov: 38

Ezra Frech & Daniella Karagach: 37

Jenna Dewan & Val Chmerkovskiy: 37

Harry Shum Jr. & Jenna Johnson: 36

Maura Higgins & Mark Ballas: 35

Tatyana Ali & Jan Ravnik: 32

Jackson Olson & Emma Slater: 32

Julia Stiles & Ezra Sosa:

Tyler Cameron & Sharna Burgess:

Connor Wood & Rylee Arnold: