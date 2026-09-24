Ryan Murphy Says ‘Glee’ Reboot Script Is Finished, Original Cast Is ‘Enthusiastic’

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Time for a vocal warm-up because a “Glee” reboot may be closer than you think.

Ryan Murphy, who co-created the Fox musical comedy with Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, revealed Wednesday that he had “just finished” a reboot script, adding that most of the original cast was “very enthusiastic” about a potential reunion. The show was a critical darling that ran for six seasons from 2009 to 2015, earning six Emmy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards and the 2009 Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

“Well, funny you ask, cause I just finished the script an hour ago,” he told Entertainment Tonight Wednesday. “So, we have a script. Brad [Falchuk], Ian [Brennan] and I, who wrote all the first two seasons, have written something. I’ve been in touch with around 10 of the original cast members. It’s very sweet, and they all had a lot of questions, but they all were very enthusiastic about the idea.”



“Nobody’s read it, so I don’t know, we’ll see. I vowed to myself that I wanted to write a couple of them to see what people think, particularly the cast, cause we were very close when we were making it,” he added.

You can watch Murphy’s interview in the video below.

Don't stop believin' in a 'Glee' reboot!



Ryan Murphy confirms he wrote a new script, and the original cast is "enthusiastic" about returning. pic.twitter.com/SVk9ng2JG4 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 24, 2026

This isn’t the first time there’s been rumblings of a reunion. Back in July, Murphy hinted that a “Glee” reboot remained a possibility in the future, citing the show’s recent resurgence among younger audiences.

Murphy expressed to People that he “loved” all of the memories he made making the show while at the red carpet premiere for his new show, “The Shards.”

“That show is interesting because it’s come back around,” he said of the younger viewers who’ve come to know “Glee” thanks to streaming. “So many young people now watch it. And I’m like, ‘Maybe we should revisit that show.’”

He added: “My nostalgia and love for that show is enough that I’m like, ‘Well, maybe people would like to see a new incarnation of that in some capacity.’ So yeah, I love that show, and I loved what it became and what it meant to so many people.”

“Glee” became a pop culture phenomenon after debuting in 2009, catapulting Matthew Morrison, Lea Michele, Cory Monteith, Amber Riley, Chris Colfer, Dianna Agron, Naya Rivera, Heather Morris, Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Darren Criss, Harry Shum Jr. and Mark Salling to global stardom. Hollywood veteran Jane Lynch, who played vengeful cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester, notably won both an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her work on the show.



The show, which told the story of a struggling high school glee club, famously covered a variety of popular songs, including Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” Barbra Streisand’s “Don’t Rain on My Parade” and Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal.”