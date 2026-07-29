Ryan Murphy Reveals Whether He’d Consider Rebooting ‘Glee’: ‘It’s Come Back Around’

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Ryan Murphy hinted a “Glee” reboot remained a possibility in the future, citing the show’s recent resurgence among younger audiences.

During Monday’s red carpet premiere for his new show, “The Shards,” the TV producer touched on a possible reboot of the musical dramedy, which ran on Fox between 2009 and 2015.

With the show nearing its 20th anniversary, Murphy expressed to People that he “loved” all of the memories he made making the show.

“That show is interesting because it’s come back around,” he said of the younger viewers who’ve come to know “Glee” thanks to streaming. “So many young people now watch it. And I’m like, ‘Maybe we should revisit that show.’”

He added: “My nostalgia and love for that show is enough that I’m like, ‘Well, maybe people would like to see a new incarnation of that in some capacity.’ So yeah, I love that show, and I loved what it became and what it meant to so many people.”

“Glee” became a pop culture phenomenon after debuting in 2009, catapulting Matthew Morrison, Lea Michele, Cory Monteith, Amber Riley, Chris Colfer, Dianna Agron, Naya Rivera, Heather Morris, Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Darren Criss, Harry Shum Jr. and Mark Salling to global stardom. Hollywood veteran Jane Lynch, who played vengeful cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester, notably won both an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her work on the show.

In addition to landing critical acclaim with six Emmy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards and the 2009 Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, the show also broke a Billboard record previously held by Elvis Presley. Specifically, in 2011, “Glee” landed 113 single entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, which exceeded Presley’s prior 108 entries.

The show, which told the story of a struggling high school glee club, famously covered a variety of popular songs, including Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” Barbra Streisand’s “Don’t Rain on My Parade” and Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal.”