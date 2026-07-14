‘The Shards’ Trailer: Ryan Murphy’s ’80s Coming-of-Age Series Promises Sex, Drugs and a Kidnapping

Ryan Murphy’s new thriller series “The Shards” places viewers into 1980s Los Angeles as a group of stuck-up high school seniors navigate the typical coming of age fader as a darker story lurks beneath.

The first trailer for the FX series sees Bret (Igby Rigney) pitch a story about his lavish prep school and its cast of characters to an editor. Asks the editor, played by Wes Bentley.

“Does it have sex in it?” he asked. “Pink cocaine…male hookers?”

“That too,” Bret replied.

“Well, everyone loves a good coming of age story,” the editor quipped.

The FX series follows Bret’s high-profile friend group, including Susan Reynolds (Kaia Gerber), Debbie Schaffer (Hayes Warner) and Thom Wright (Graham Campbell). The trailer teases lavish house parties, preppy students in uniforms and a tension bubbling underneath the surface.

Bret is suspicious of his classmate Robert Mallory (Homer Gere). When a girl in their class gets kidnapped and police find a bloody backpack, Bret is even more concerned.

“The Shards” was created by Ryan Murphy and Bret Easton Ellis, whose novel the series is based on. Ellis also wrote “American Psycho.” The FX series is also executive produced by Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Ellis, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Nissa Diederich, Tanase Popa, Nick Hall, Michael Uppendahl, Max Winkler, Kathleen McCaffrey and Brian Young. It is produced by 20th Television.

Watch the trailer below:

“This is all a game to him,” Bret said of Robert in the trailer. “He’s psyhco.”

“Listen to yourself,” Kaia Gerber said back to him. “You’re the psycho.”

With drives down the PCH, roller skating parties and even a gay hookup scene, the dark coming-of-age series promises nostalgia and horror mixed with Murphy’s signature camp style.

The cast also includes Bentley as Terry Schaffer, Evan Rachel Wood as Liz Schaffer and Jordan Roth as Steven Reinhardt.

“The Shards” will premiere with two episodes on August 5 at 9 p.m. ET on Hulu and FX.