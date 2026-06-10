Ryan Murphy’s New Seduction Thriller ‘The Shards’ Premieres This August

Ryan Murphy’s latest series “The Shards” will premiere on FX and Hulu in August. The upcoming drama is based on the bestselling Bret Easton Ellis novel of the same name, which is a fictionalized memoir of Ellis’ final year of high school.

“The Shards” will premiere on FX and Hulu on Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. The series will also be available internationally on Disney+.

Set in 1980s Los Angeles, the drama follows a group of privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school. At their center is Bret (Igby Rigney), an aspiring writer with a keen eye for observation whose world begins to unravel once the magnetic and mysterious Robert Mallory (Homer Gere) arrives. A transfer student who comes to campus just before the start of his senior year, Robert’s arrival chillingly aligns with the growing fear of The Trawler, a serial killer who targets teenagers.

Rounding out Bret’s social circle are Susan Reynolds (Kaia Gerber), Debbie Schaffer (Hayes Warner) and Thom Wright (Graham Campbell), a group defined by wealth, beauty and excess. As for the adults, those include Terry Schaffer (Wes Bentley), Liz Schaffer (Evan Rachel Wood) and Steven Reinhardt (Jordan Roth). As the thriller unfolds, these students navigate identity, sex, jealousy, obsession and the lurking dangers of American adolescence.

From 20th Television, “The Shards” is executive produced by Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Ellis, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Nissa Diederich, Tanase Popa, Nick Hall, Michael Uppendahl, Max Winkler, Kathleen McCaffrey and Brian Young.