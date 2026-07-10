Ariana Grande Won’t Star in ‘American Horror Story’ Season 13 After All

Despite being set to make her “American Horror Story” debut with its upcoming 13th season, Ariana Grande won’t appear in the FX anthology series after all, TheWrap has learned.

It turns out Grande, who was set to appear in “AHS” alongside Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates Jessica Lange and more, faced conflicts between shifting production schedules and her Eternal Sunshine Tour, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

While the production schedule was originally set to enable Grande to film simultaneously to her tour, changes conflicted with set tour dates. As a result, she did not film any scenes for the upcoming season.

Representatives from 20th Television and FX declined to comment.

The news comes just a day after photos from the “American Horror Story” Season 13 set were released, from which Grande was absent. The photos, which featured “AHS” favorites Paulson and Emma Roberts, also featured two previously unannounced stars: Alex Consani and Frances Conroy.

New photos from the set of “American Horror Story” Season 13 in NYC today. pic.twitter.com/1GsPg1zDBd — The AHS Zone (@AHSZone) July 9, 2026

Grande’s casting was first announced in October 2025, when she was among the main cast revealed by Ryan Murphy productions. The full cast announcement included Grande, Paulson, Peters, Bassett, Bates, Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman and Lange.

In April, “Not Suitable for Work” star Avantika Vandanapu joined the cast as well. By May, the series also cast Paul Anthony Kelly, who starred as JFK Jr. in FX’s “Love Story.”

Grande has appeared in “Scream Queens,” but Season 13 was set to be her “AHS” debut. The season is set to premiere Sept. 24 on FX and Hulu.

Her most recently acting role was Glinda in “Wicked” and “Wicked: For Good,” and she picked up an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress for the first film.