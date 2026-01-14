Now that Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey have left Oz, they’re making their way to London’s West End to star in Stephen Sondheim’s musical “Sunday in the Park with George.”

“All it has to be is good,” the pair wrote in a joint Instagram post on Wednesday, teasing the show with a key line from the musical. In the image, the two sit side by side in chairs, gazing at one another in front of Georges Seurat’s iconic “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte,” the painting that inspired the musical.

Its story is centered on a fictionalized Seurat (Bailey) as he works to finish the painting, using Dot (Grande) as his muse.

Check out the photo below.

Sondheim will craft the music and lyrics for “Sunday in the Park With George,” and it will be directed by Marianne Elliot. It will also feature a book by James Lapine. Empire Street Productions will be producing the musical, which is presented in association with Barbican.

Performances for the musical will kick off at the Barbican Centre in London in summer 2027.

While Grande previously appeared on Broadway in the musical “13,” “Sunday in the Park With George” will mark the “Eternal Sunshine” singer’s West End debut. As for Bailey, he returns to the West End after previously winning a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical for his 2018 performance in “Company.” He also starred in “Cock” in 2022 and “Richard II” in 2025.