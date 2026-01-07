‘Frankenstein,’ ‘Sinners,’ ‘Wicked: For Good’ Nominated for Art Directors Guild Awards

“Frankenstein,” “Sinners,” “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” “Wicked: For Good,” “Bugonia” and “One Battle After Another” are among the films that have been nominated for the 30th annual Excellence in Production Design Awards, the Art Directors Guild announced on Wednesday.

“Frankenstein” and “Sinners” will compete in the Period Feature Film category against “Hamnet,” “Marty Supreme” and “The Phoenician Scheme.” “Avatar” and “Wicked” are joined in the Fantasy Feature Film category by “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” “Mickey 17” and “Superman.” And “Bugonia” and “One Battle” face off in the Contemporary Feature Film category against “F1,” “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” and “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.”

Most of the expected favorites to receive Oscar nominations are included on the ADG slate. Notable films not nominated by the guild include “Hedda,” “A House of Dynamite,” “The Testament of Ann Lee,” “Nouvelle Vague” and “Train Dreams.”

The guild also announced nominees in television, commercials and music video categories. TV nominees include “The Gilded Age,” “Stranger Things,” “Pluribus,” “The White Lotus,” “The Studio” and “Mid-Century Modern,” the last of those the only program to receive nominations for two different episodes.

The ADG previously announced that its Lifetime Achievement Awards will go to production designer and director Bo Welch; set designer and art director Jann Engel; illustrator, storyboard artist and production designer Tom Southwell; and scenic artist Stephen McNally.

Over the last 10 years, almost 95% of the Oscar nominees for Best Production Design were first nominated by the guild. Of the 50 films that made the cut at the Oscars in that time, 28 were first nominated in the ADG’s period category, 15 were nominated in the fantasy category, four were nominated in the contemporary category and three were bypassed entirely by guild voters.

Since the ADG Awards were created in 1996, “All Quiet on the Western Front” is the only film to win the Oscar for production design without first receiving an ADG nomination.

Winners will be announced in a Feb. 28 ceremony at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

The full list of nominees:

FEATURE FILM NOMINEES

PERIOD FEATURE FILM

“Frankenstein”

Production Designer: Tamara Deverell

“Hamnet”

Production Designer: Fiona Crombie

“Marty Supreme”

Production Designer: Jack Fisk

“The Phoenician Scheme”

Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen

“Sinners”

Production Designer: Hannah Beachler

FANTASY FEATURE FILM

“Avatar: Fire and Ash”

Production Designers: Dylan Cole, Ben Procter

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps”

Production Designer: Kasra Farahani

“Mickey 17”

Production Designer: Fiona Crombie

“Superman”

Production Designer: Beth Mickle

“Wicked: For Good”

Production Designer: Nathan Crowley

CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

“Bugonia”

Production Designer: James Price

“F1”

Production Designers: Ben Munro, Mark Tildesley

“Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning”

Production Designer: Gary Freeman

“One Battle After Another”

Production Designer: Florencia Martin

“Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery”

Production Designer: Rick Heinrichs

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“The Bad Guys 2”

Production Designer: Luc Desmarchelier

“Elio”

Production Designer: Harley Jessup

“KPop Demon Hunters”

Production Designers: Mingjue Helen Chen, Dave Bleich

“The Spongebob Movie: Search for Squarepants”

Production Designer: Sean Haworth, Animation Production Designer: Pablo R. Mayer

“Zootopia 2”

Production Designer: Cory Loftis

TELEVISION NOMINEES

ONE-HOUR PERIOD SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“The Gilded Age”: “If You Want to Cook an Omlette”

Production Designer: Bob Shaw

“House of Guinness”: “Episode 101”

Production Designer: Richard Bullock

“It: Welcome to Derry”: “The Blackspot”

Production Designer: Paul Austerberry

“1923”: “Wrap Thee in Terror”

Production Designers: Cary White, Lisa Ward

“Palm Royale”: “Maxine Drinks Martini’s Now,” “Maxine Serves a Swerve”

Production Designer: Jon Carlos

ONE-HOUR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“Andor”: “Who Are You?”

Production Designer: Luke Hull

“Alien: Earth”: “Neverland”

Production Designer: Andy Nicholson

“The Last of Us”: “Day One”

Production Designer: Don MacAulay

“Stranger Things”: “Chapter Four: Sorcerer”

Production Designer: Chris Trujillo

“Wednesday”: “Chapter Four – If These Woes Could Talk”

Production Designer: Mark Scruton

ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“Pluribus”: “Grenade”

Production Designer: Denise Pizzini

“Severance”: “Chikhai Bardo”

Production Designer: Jeremy Hindle

“Slow Horses”: “Incommunicado,” “Tall Tales”

Production Designer: Choi Ho Man

“The Pitt”: “7:00 A.M.”

Production Designer: Nina Ruscio

“The White Lotus”: “Amor Fati”

Production Designer: Cristina Onori

TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

“Adolescence”

Production Designer: Adam Tomlinson

“Black Mirror”: “USS Callister: Into Infinity”

Production Designer: Miranda Jones

“Black Rabbit”

Production Designer: Alex DiGerlando

“Death By Lightning”

Production Designer: Gemma Jackson

“Monster: The Ed Gein Story”

Production Designer: Matthew Flood Ferguson

HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“The Bear”: “Bears”

Production Designer: Merje Veski

“Hacks”: “A Slippery Slope”

Production Designer: Rob Tokarz

“Murderbot”: “FreeCommerce”

Production Designer: Sue Chan

“Only Murders in the Building”: “The House Always…”

Production Designer: Patrick Howe

“The Studio”: “The Note”

Production Designer: Julie Berghoff

MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

“Mid-Century Modern”: “Bye, George”

Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

“Mid-Century Modern”: “Love Thy Neighbor”

Production Designer: Greg J. Grande

“Poppa’s House”: “Baby Girl,” “Magic Shine Again”

Production Designer: Aiyana Trotter

“Vampirina: Teenage Vampire”: “First Nightmare”

Production Designer: Maggie Ruder

“Wizards Beyond Waverly Place”: “The Wizard at the End of the World Part II”

Production Designer: Kelly Hogan

VARIETY OR REALITY SERIES

“Dancing with the Stars”: “Wicked Night”

Production Designer: James Yarnell

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”: “Jimmy Kimmel Live Brooklyn”

Production Designer: David Ellis

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”: “Kids Pitch”

Production Designers: Jim Fenhagen, Larry Hartman

“Saturday Night Live”: “Lady Gaga Host”

Production Designers: Akira Yoshimura, Keith Ian Raywood, N. Joseph De Tullio, Andrea Purcigliotti

“Squid Game: The Challenge”: “Catch”

Production Designers: Mathieu Weekes, Ben Norman

VARIETY SPECIAL

“Atsuko Okatsuka: Father”

Production Designer: Gary Kordan

“Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful”

Production Designer: David Meyer

“78th Annual Tony Awards with Host Cynthia Erivo”

Production Designer: Steve Bass

“SNL 50: The Anniversary Special”

Production Designers: Akira Yoshimura, Keith Ian Raywood, N. Joseph De Tullio

“Wicked: One Wonderful Night”

Production Designer: Misty Buckley

COMMERCIALS

Anderson: “Trust Your Home to Anderson”

Production Designer: Natalie Groce

Prada: “Galleria Bag”

Production Designer: Florencia Martin

State Farm: “Batman vs Bateman”

Production Designer: David Skinner

Target: “Step into the Holidays”

Production Designer: Nelson Coates

Xbox: ROG Xbox Ally: “Dancing in the Dark – Launch Trailer”

Production Designer: Florencia Martin

SHORT FORMAT & MUSIC VIDEOS

Apple – “Someday by Spike Jonze”: “AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancelation”

Production Designer: Shane Valentino

Coldplay: “All My Love”

Production Designer: Florencia Martin

Lady Gaga: “Abracadabra”

Production Designer: Wesley Goodrich

Sabrina Carpenter: “Tears”

Production Designer: Brittany Porter

Taylor Swift: “The Fate of Ophelia”

Production Designer: Ethan Tobman