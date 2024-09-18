‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 33 Premiere Scores 5 Million Viewers, Up Slightly From Last Season

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

The Season 33 premiere of “Dancing With the Stars” saw a slight uptick in ratings compared to last season as it welcomed a new slew of celebrities.

Tuesday’s debut scored 4.97 million viewers across ABC and Disney+, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures. That’s up 4% when compared to the Season 32 premiere in September 2023, which drew in 4.78 million viewers.

“DWTS” was the most-watched program of the night across the broadcast networks in terms of both total viewership and viewership in the key broadcast demo among adults 18-49, which saw the premiere score a 0.73