2024 Emmys Score 6.9 Million Viewers, Up 54% From Last Ceremony

The 76th annual Emmys rebounded from its record-low viewership last year with a double digit percentage increase.

The second Emmys of 2024 drew 6.87 million viewers as it debuted from 5-8 p.m. ET on ABC, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures. That’s up 54% from the 75th annual awards ceremony, which scored 4.46 million viewers as it aired in January 2024 on Fox.

Overall, Sunday’s ceremony drew in the biggest audience the Emmys have seen in three years, since the show scored 7.8 million viewers during its CBS airing in September 2021, which was boosted by an NFL lead-in. Not only did the 76th annual ceremony outpace viewership for January’s record-low audience, but viewership for Sunday’s show also exceeded the previous all-time low of 5.9 million viewers for the 2022 show.

The 76th Emmys also saw an 8% uptick in viewership compared to their previous airing on ABC in September 2020, when TV’s biggest night drew in a viewership of 6.39 million.

Notably, viewership for Sunday’s Emmys was outpaced by the debut of the 57th season of “60 Minutes,” which scored an impressive 10.2 million viewers, making it the most-watched non-sports program of the night, according to early viewing figures.

Despite airing against NFL programming in local markets, when accounting for only ABC’s eight Owned Television Stations, the Emmys scored a combined 2.56 million total viewers, up 68% from the 75th Emmys on Fox.

Sunday’s ceremony was expected to see “The Bear” and “Shogūn” sweep their respective categories, and while both FX series did shine brightly in the awards, there were several unexpected moments of recognition for “Hacks” and “The Morning Show,” with “The Morning Show” star Billy Crudup winning outstanding supporting actor in a drama series while the “Hacks” team took home the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series.