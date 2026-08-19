David Krumholtz Says He’s Taking an ‘Indefinite Break’ From Acting to Pursue a ‘Higher Calling’

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David Krumholtz shared that he’s taking an “indefinite break” from acting, saying he hopes to pursue “a higher calling” moving forward.

The veteran actor, known for his performances in “Numb3rs,” “The Santa Clause,” “10 Things I Hate About You,” “Oppenheimer” and “Supergirl,” issued a career update on Threads Monday, writing (before later deleting), “I kinda sorta put my acting career on hold the other day. It’s been something I’ve been petrified to do for years … Specifically, the fear was that I’d go broke and not be able to handle being out of the game.”

He added: “But I sent the definitive email … And gotta say, a huge wave of relief washed over me. Not sure what I’m going to do for money instead, or how I’m going to do it, but I just removed a humongous burden, one that I truly didn’t fathom the weight of until it was gone. Frustrated, fed up, fried.”

After the post picked up steam on Threads, with many friends and fans speaking out in support of Krumholtz, the actor clarified that he wasn’t officially retiring – just “redefining [his] terms.”

“Ain’t over, rather, redefining my terms,” he wrote. “Hoping to find a new, more rewarding passion. Me, my product, and I mentality is not working anymore. I want to try to be of service. No crystal ball.”

He expressed a similar sentiment to one fan who begged him not to quit, writing on Tuesday, “Not quitting entirely. Just taking a bit of a step back and an indefinite break. The stress of the moment has me wondering if there’s a higher calling to pursue. Thanks for the very kind thought. Means the world.”

As for what he’d like to do next? Krumholtz shared that he would like to “inspire kids in school through motivational speaking.”

In another deleted post, Krumholtz explained that “fighting for parts” this last year left him feeling frustrated, given the opportunities he came across were set to “exploit my talent and reputation for a drastically diminishing return.”

“Exploitative art isn’t art,” he said in the since-deleted post. “And artists deserve a fair pay percentage for work that assists their employers in making profits.”

A representative for Krumholtz did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.