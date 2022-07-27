What’s all this boo-hooin’ about? David Krumholtz coming back as Bernard the Elf in Disney+’s upcoming “The Santa Clauses” limited series!

Krumholtz joins his fellow movie alums Tim Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell in the series, who are returning as Scott Calvin/Santa Claus and Carol Newman/Mrs. Claus respectively. Of course, it’s been several years since we’ve seen Bernard the Elf, so whether he’s still working in Santa’s workshop remains to be seen. Details on Bernard’s storyline are not yet known.

Bernard has become a fan favorite over the years, despite his gruffness. And that’s something that Krumholtz has always appreciated. In a 2019 interview, the actor noted that “It means the world to me. I appreciate any kind of reaction [to] anything I do. You know, really! You’re supposed to make people feel things, whatever those things are.”

Unfortunately, Krumholtz did not return for the threequel in the movie series, which also introduced Martin Short as Jack Frost. In that movie, Spencer Breslin’s Curtis the elf took over as Head Elf for Santa.

According to Disney’s official synopsis, the new series finds Scott Calvin “on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever. He’s suddenly starting to lose his Santa magic, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the North Pole. With a lot of elves, children and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.”

Allen is re-teaming with Emmy-winning “Last Man Standing” creator Jack Burditt (“Frasier,” “30 Rock”), who will serve as showrunner. Kevin Hench, Richard Baker and Rick Messina will also executive produce.

The actor originated the role in 1994’s “The Santa Clause,” in which his character takes over as the new Santa after accidentally causing the real Santa to fall off his roof. Allen would go on to star in two sequels, “The Santa Clause 2” and “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.”

Joining the cast in new roles within the franchise are Kal Penn, who will be playing Simon Choski, a single father, ambitious game inventor and product developer whose visit to the North Pole leads to big life changes, and Rupali Redd, who portrays his Christmas-obsessed daughter, Grace. The Clause family is expanded too: Disney+ announced in late June that Austin Kane and Elizabeth Allen Dick (Allen’s daughter) would join the cast as Cal and Sandra, the two children of Santa and Mrs. Claus. The new cast is rounded out by Devin Bright as the trusted right-hand elf Noel and Matilda Lawler as Betty, Santa’s hardworking Chief of Staff.

An official release date for “The Santa Clauses” has not been revealed, though the streamer said it would premiere soon.