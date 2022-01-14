Tim Allen to Star in ‘Santa Clause’ Sequel Series at Disney+

Tim Allen will reprise his role as Scott Calvin, aka Santa Claus, in a sequel series to his holiday film franchise “The Santa Clause” for Disney+.

Allen is re-teaming with “Last Man Standing” creator Jack Burditt, who will serve as showrunner. Kevin Hench, Richard Baker and Rick Messina will also executive produce.

Here is the logline for the series, which is called “The Santa Clause”:

In the Disney+ series, Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever. He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.

Allen first starred as Scott Calvin in the 1994 film “The Santa Clause,” in which Calvin ends up becoming the new Santa after accidentally causing the original Santa to fall off his roof. Allen would go on to star in two sequels, “The Santa Clause 2” and “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.” Martin Short co-starred in the third film as Jack Frost.

The Disney Branded Television series is a production of 20th Television. Production will begin in Los Angeles in March.