‘Supergirl’ Finds Her Parents in David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham

David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham have joined the cast of “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow” as the parents of the title character, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

“House of the Dragon” actress Milly Alcock headlines as Kara Zor-El (aka Supergirl), which TheWrap first reported. Production kicks off this month in the U.K.

According to DC heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, the “Supergirl” movie will be based on Tom King and Bilquis Evely‘s comic book of the same name, released in July of 2023.

“This is a very different type of Supergirl,” Gunn said. “In our [film], we see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from, you know, the time he’s an infant, versus Supergirl, who was raised on a rock chip-off of Krypton and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl and is much more hardcore. She’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

The official synopsis for King’s series reads as follows: “Wherever she goes, people only see her through the lens of Superman’s fame. Just when Supergirl thinks she’s had enough, everything changes. An alien girl seeks her out for a vicious mission. Her world has been destroyed, and the bad guys responsible are still out there. She wants revenge, and if Supergirl doesn’t help her, she’ll do it herself, whatever the cost. Now a Kryptonian, a dog, and an angry, heartbroken child head out into space on a journey that will shake them to their very core.”

“I, Tonya” and “Cruella” filmmaker Craig Gillespie is set to direct. Playwright and screenwriter Ana Nogueira wrote the script.

Krumholtz most recently played Nobel Prize winner Isidor Rabi in Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer.” Beecham is best known for starring in the Netflix series “1899” and will next be seen in historical epic “William Tell.” Krumholtz is repped by Paradigm and Brookside Management, while Beecham is repped by CAA and Entertainment 360.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

DC Studios will release “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow” on June 26, 2026.