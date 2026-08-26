‘9 to 5: The Musical’ Audience Gasps as Cast Member Reveals Dolly Parton’s Death Onstage

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Theatergoers in the United Kingdom were met with a surprising update from a cast member of “9 to 5: The Musical,” who appeared to break the news of Dolly Parton’s death ahead of Tuesday’s performance.

“Good evening. Before we begin tonight’s performance of ‘9 to 5,’ we would like to take a moment to remember the remarkable Dolly Parton, who has sadly passed away today,” a cast member for the touring production of the musical shared with audience members at the Pavilion Theatre ahead of the scheduled show in Worthing, England.

Many in the crowd appeared taken aback by the news of Parton’s passing, as several theatergoers could be heard gasping and saying, “Oh!” in response to the update.

“‘9 to 5’ was originally written and produced by Dolly, whose extraordinary talent, creativity and spirit are woven into every part of this work,” the show’s performer continued, in a video obtained by the BBC. “Tonight, we will perform the piece as she intended, with great respect and affection for the woman whose vision brought it to life. Our thoughts are with Dolly’s family, friends and all those around the world who loved and admired her.”

“So, as we begin, we dedicate tonight’s performance to Dolly Parton,” she concluded. “With our deepest thanks for the music, laughter and joy she gave us. Thank you, Dolly.”

Watch the moment below.

Audience members let out gasps of shock when a cast member of 9 to 5 The Musical announced the death of country music legend Dolly Parton on Tuesday night. Live updates: https://t.co/l7rp0zfL2C pic.twitter.com/QH8ALaJOB3 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 25, 2026

Bryan Seaver, Parton’s nephew and head of security, announced the music legend’s death in an Instagram video earlier on Tuesday. He explained that she had asked him to share word of her death when the time came “years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality.”

“It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly,” he said. “Dolly has lived in the light, and is in the arms of Jesus. Surely met by Carl, her parents and countless others who have watched her and longed for her to meet them in the heavens.”

Hours later, representatives for Parton, who was known for hits like “I Will Always Love You,” “9 to 5” and “Jolene,” as well as her acting career and philanthropic efforts, shared that she had a “brief battle with cancer” before her death at 80.

“Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched,” Parton’s team wrote. “Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand.”

Their statement continued: “Whether it be the hundreds of millions of books donated through her invaluable Imagination Library or funding research that helped create a lifesaving vaccine used around the world, Dolly’s unconditional love for all people was the guiding force for her lasting impact. After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones.”

Many of Parton’s celebrity friends and fans paid tribute to the singer following her death, including Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, who starred in 1980’s “9 to 5” opposite Parton. The latter went on to pen the music and lyrics for the musical adaptation of the movie, which debuted on Broadway in 2009 and starred Allison Janney, Stephanie J. Block and Megan Hilty.