Abbi Jacobson Says She and Wife Jodi Balfour Pretend to Be Sisters in Anti-LGBTQ+ States

Abbi Jacobson and her wife, Jodi Balfour, sometimes pretend to be sisters when driving through certain states to protect themselves as a same-sex couple.

The “Broad City” star opened up about the precaution in an interview with Page Six at a special screening of “Tangles” earlier this week, explaining that the couple sometimes adopt the cover story while driving across the country.

“As my wife and I drive, if we drive across the country, there are states where we are sisters. In case,” Jacobson said.

The actress reflected on the contradiction between the progress made toward LGBTQ+ acceptance and the reality that some people still need to conceal their relationships or sexuality for their safety.

“It’s really wild how we’ve come so far in a lot of areas,” she said, adding that she is grateful to be able to be an out actress in Hollywood.

Jacobson and Balfour, who starred in Apple TV’s “For All Mankind,” first met virtually during the COVID pandemic. The couple kept their relationship private for a year before going public in October 2021. They married in June 2024 at Public Records, a venue in Brooklyn, New York.

“Broad City,” which Jacobson co-created and starred in alongside Ilana Glazer, has continued to reach new audiences on streaming platforms since its five-season run on Comedy Central from 2014 to 2019. Asked about the show’s staying power and its discovery by younger generations, Jacobson told Page Six that making the series was among the most enjoyable experiences of her career.

“It was like the most fun I’ve had,” she said. “The fact that it’s resonated with people and still does is like, I mean, it’s the best.”

Jacobson currently lends her voice to “Tangles,” an autobiographical animated drama based on Sarah Leavitt’s graphic novel about a woman caring for her mother following an Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis. The film also features the voices of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bryan Cranston, Beanie Feldstein and Seth Rogen, and opens nationwide on Jan. 22, 2027.





