“A League of Their Own” series co-creator Abbi Jacobson has responded to the cancellation of the show by Prime Video.

The actress posted on Instagram hours after the streamer revealed that they were reversing the show’s renewal for a shortened second season.

“To blame this cancellation on the strike is bullshit and cowardly. But this post isn’t about all that.,” Jacobson wrote on Instagram. “About all the ways this show has been put through the ringer. Not today.”

Along with “The Peripheral,” an individual with knowledge of the matter told TheWrap that Amazon Studios’ reversal of the two shows’ renewals stems from delays caused by the ongoing Writers’ Guild of America strike, which started May 2, and the SAG-AFTRA strike, which started July 14.

“What luck I have had to get to tell these stories and play this character I love so much,” Jacobson wrote. “What a rare thing in life. And so I am sad today.”

“A League of Their Own” was co-created by Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson. Jacobson also starred as Carson Shaw, a married woman who took a chance and tried out for the All American Girls’ Professional Baseball League when her husband Charlie (Patrick J. Adams) was off at war, because she didn’t feel fulfilled at home.

Once she makes the Rockford Peaches, Carson grows close with Greta Gill (D’Arcy Carden), and the two spark up a romance in the safe space of their teammates even though Carson is engaged. Season 1 left off with Charlie walking in on Carson and Greta sharing a goodbye kiss.

The television version of Penny Marshall’s 1992 film launched its first season in the summer of 2022, diving deeper into race, sexuality and other identity aspects of the players who participated in the All American Girls Professional Baseball League, which was formed when the men had to go fight in World War II. After nearly a year’s wait for any news of a renewal, The Hollywood Reporter first leaked the discussion of renewing the show for a second, shortened season, comprised of four episodes.

“This post here is about the special show I was lucky to make with so many incredibly talented artists and actors and writers and crew,” she continued. “A show I’m so proud of. Filled to the brim with stories worth telling. Full of so much heart and soul and value. Thank you for watching. To the five. ❤️”

Nick Offerman as Coach Dove Porter and Abbi Jacobson as Carson Shaw in “A League of Their Own” (Prime Video)

The “A League of Their Own” fanbase fought valiantly for a better outcome for the show that appealed to a large audience, LGBTQIA+ and otherwise. They met the shortened second season confirmation with a chartered plane that flew a banner with the hashtag #MoreThanFour over Amazon Studios headquarters in Culver City.

Graham explained the plans for future seasons of “A League of Their Own” in a post mortem interview with TheWrap after Season 1.