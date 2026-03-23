Alan Ritchson’s Neighbor Admits He Pushed ‘Reacher’ Actor Twice Before ‘He Got Off His Bike and Kicked the Crap Outta Me’ | Video

Alan Ritchson’s neighbor admitted that he pushed the “Reacher” actor twice before getting attacked.

After a video went viral of Ritchson attacking his neighbor this weekend, the neighbor in-question, named Ronnie Taylor, admitted to starting the whole altercation. Taylor explained that a couple days of Ritchson driving his bike fast through the neighborhood was the catalyst to the whole event that led to the viral beating.

“I’d heard this incessant revving and speeding throughout our neighborhood, of the motorcycle,” Taylor explained to TMZ. “I eventually saw the guy Saturday, and I didn’t know who it was. I sort of flippantly — and he was quite a ways away — said, ‘Guy, can you just slow it down please?’ There were numerous people in my neighborhood who had caught all of this on Ring doorbells of him speeding through the neighborhood.”

EXCLUSIVE: The guy "Reacher" star Alan Ritchson beat up on video is explaining how the fight started in the first place. pic.twitter.com/qNW2B4TaND — TMZ (@TMZ) March 23, 2026

He added: “On Sunday, when I was cleaning my bike outside my house, he rode past once, twice, and on the second time, I walked out in front of him and I said, ‘You’ve got to stop, someone is going to get hurt.’ It escalated quite quickly from there. I did push him because he was coming towards me on his bike. He did it again for a second time. I pushed him a second time, and I think the second time he got off his bike and kicked the crap outta me.”

On Sunday, a video started circulating online of Ritchson squaring off against Taylor in the middle of the road and in a yard. Ritchson can be seen kicking and punching his neighbor a number of times. Taylor later posted photos of the bruises on his forehead and reportedly told police Ritchson hit him “at least four times.”

“I’ve had such a sh–ty day today,” Taylor added in his TMZ interview. “I don’t wish the guy any malice or ill will, but we just don’t need people riding through neighborhoods like this. And I just decided I’m going to take a stand, because someone has to.”

Representatives did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Ritchson stars in Prime Video’s uber-popular “Reacher” series based on the books by Lee Child. He was also recently starred in the new Netflix action film, titled “War Machine,” TheWrap’s William Bibbiani described as a “fun-size sci-fi film.”