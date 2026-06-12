Alex Wagner Crowns JD Vance’s Tucker Carlson-Ghislaine Maxwell Pitch as One of the ‘Most Dumb-F—k Ideas Ever’ | Video

Alex Wagner thinks Vice President JD Vance’s idea to alleviate the heat surrounding the release of the Epstein Files marks among the dumbest she’s ever heard.

On Friday’s episode of “Pod Save America,” the journalist and host Jon Favreau broke down the latest New York Times report about President Donald Trump’s administration grappling with whether to release the files and how the hesitation continues to cause a rift in the MAGA movement. Wagner marveled at one of Vance’s reported ideas to fix the issue – have Tucker Carlson interview Ghislaine Maxwell.

“It’s clear that JD Vance is a source for some of this,” Wagner said. “In some parts of this, he comes across as the only clear thinker and understands that Epstein is a major problem for Trump and that he needs to do something about it. He presses for the administration to release all the files, even the unsubstantiated allegations and anecdotes.”

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“But then he also has some of the dumbest ideas ever, like suggesting that Tucker Carlson go and interview Ghislaine Maxwell, as though that’s somehow going to solve their problems,” she continued. “That would only spin it into the stratosphere. It’s like asking a six-year-old to go eat a whole bunch of cotton candy and then ride the teacups. It’s all sensory overload.”

The Times report noted that the vice president seems to be at the forefront of the push to release the files, if for no other reason than to put the ordeal in the rearview. “This is a huge problem,” Vance reportedly said.

Vance is also in the process of ramping up his talk shows appearances to promote his new book, “Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith.” He shocked many when it was announced he would be a guest on “The View” next Tuesday, as the FCC is investigating the daytime series for violating the commission’s “equal time” rule (despite the fact that the ABC program has been broadcasting under a news exemption granted more than 20 years ago).