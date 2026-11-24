Amelia Dimoldenberg explained how a pair of panic attacks in a week helped her make the decision to end “Chicken Shop Date.”

The host of the viral interview series penned an essay for The Cut that laid out exactly she came to her decision. Largely, it boiled down to how the show was bleeding more into her real life to the point she began questioning “if the show’s success is tethered to why I am still single.”

That line of thinking eventually led to a stretch of panic attacks that had her finally taking a long look at how much longer she was up for doing the show she loved and created.

“I knew my perspective on ‘Chicken Shop Date’ was changing around 18 months ago, when I had my first and then second panic attack ever in the space of a week,” Dimoldenberg said. “Granted, the second one was at an insanely overstimulating karaoke bar called the K-Hole, but still, I knew something was up. I had stopped drinking at the time because I was trying to pinpoint exactly why I felt so unlike myself. All of my emotions felt so much more visceral; I figured that’s what happens when you cut out a sedative. I had started seeing a therapist a few months earlier in the hope that they might provide an answer as to why I was feeling so flat, so low, so confused. The last time I felt like this, it led me to break up with a boyfriend. But now I was single, and unfortunately, I couldn’t pin this all to a man who was dragging me down.”

She added: “Naturally, questions started coming up around work. I was at the helm of a job I had created for myself — I was in complete control of every aspect of it. For over ten years, I had assembled a show, a brand, an identity with such care and detail — how could it be something I wanted to free myself from? It became clear I was in a relationship more all-consuming and self-defining than any I’d been in previously. But when a relationship must come to an end, your body might tell you first, then your brain. Then you just know. ‘Damn it,’ I thought. ‘I need to break up with Chicken Shop Date.’”

Dimoldenberg announced back in September that “Chicken Shop Date” was going to wrap up. To celebrate the show ending, the series’ final six episodes will be screened together in movie theaters on Nov. 24 before they drop individually on YouTube.

“I never thought I’d stop ‘Chicken Shop Date,’ I thought maybe it would be a part of me forever, and in some way it always will, but I feel like it’s now time to move on from this adventure and onto a new one,” she wrote in September.