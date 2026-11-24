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Christina Applegate is going after all the trolls who came for her after she said she was upset after her multiple sclerosis misdiagnosis.

On Tuesday’s episode of her podcast “MeSsy” with co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Applegate explained what she meant when she said there was a level of disappointment when it came to her MS misdiagnosis. Before she understood why she felt the way she did, and now things are up in the air and nobody has an explanation for what is wrong with her.