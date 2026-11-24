Christina Applegate is going after all the trolls who came for her after she said she was upset after her multiple sclerosis misdiagnosis.
On Tuesday’s episode of her podcast “MeSsy” with co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Applegate explained what she meant when she said there was a level of disappointment when it came to her MS misdiagnosis. Before she understood why she felt the way she did, and now things are up in the air and nobody has an explanation for what is wrong with her.
“I don’t want to sit here and be like, ‘Boo-hoo-hoo me’ all the time about this whole thing because now it’s about kind of getting boots on the ground now and getting myself together,” Applegate said. “It really does feel good to feel understood because it’s a hard thing to come out and say that I’m upset that I don’t have MS, right?”
And to her trolls she added: “A lot of people had a lot to f–king say about it after I came out. But, you know, it’s not about that. It’s about an identity thing … It’s about a community that I love still, as we know.”
The “Dead to Me” star was misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021, leading to five years of “havoc” and infusions for treatment. In October, she admitted that she felt like she “let everybody down” by becoming the “poster child for MS.”
“I had a reason — I had a f–king reason — as to why my day sucked every day, and now I don’t have a reason and it’s very unnerving and very confusing for me,” Applegate admitted.
Applegate shared shortly after she revealed her misdiagnosis that she planned to continue co-hosting the “MeSsy” podcast with Sigler – who was diagnosed with MS when she was 20.
“You guys are my people,” she said. “Even though I don’t have this disease, I have fallen in love with everyone that we know, our listeners and our friends that have MS, and I’m still your warrior, and I’m still going to speak out on your behalf forever and ever.”