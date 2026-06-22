Amy Adams Remembers Saving Man in LA After He Was Stabbed in the Neck: ‘They Were Yelling He’s Dying!’

Amy Adams is more than just a five-time Oscar nominee — she’s also apparently a life saver.

Recounting an unbelievable moment of selflessness on Monday’s “Smartless” podcast episode, the “Cape Fear” star shared that she once came upon a man bleeding out from his neck after being stabbed. Acting alongside her husband and father, she sprung into action.

“We were in Santa Monica, coming out of our favorite restaurant … These people were screaming and a guy was walking and they were yelling, ‘He’s dying!’ And my husband’s like, ‘That’s blood!’” Adams told co-hosts Sean Hayes, Jason Bateman and Will Arnett. “I was like, ‘Darren, you stay here with our daughter.’ [My dad and I] ran over and he’d been stabbed in the neck. So he was bleeding and his friends were freaking out.”

The topic of discussion arose as Hayes himself shared a story of how he once aided a gunshot victim by removing his shirt to create a sort of tourniquet, staying with the individual all the way through their ambulance transport to the hospital.

“I’ve come across a couple of scenes where we’ve been sort of the first people on the scene,” Adams echoed.

“Care to share?” Hayes pressed.

Finishing her story of the stabbing victim in Santa Monica, the actress said that she and her father had beach towels with them and applied pressure on the man’s neck.

“I’m sitting there somehow going, ‘You need to calm your pulse rate. Take a deep breath in.’ Like, I literally was just so focused. I was like, ‘The more you struggle, the faster you’re going to bleed. Just lay down. Let’s elevate this,’” Adams said.

In the end, the man survived.

Cut to about a year later, and he actually had the chance to thank the actress in person after spotting her in a restaurant, Adams said.

“A guy walks up to me in a restaurant. He’s like, ‘I heard a story that you and your dad were on the scene of a guy getting stabbed.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, that’s so funny you heard that story.’” Adams then realized that the man speaking to her then was the stabbing victim himself.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, it’s you!’ And it was him. And he was all teary and he had his son with him. It was so crazy,” she shared.

Asked on “Smartless” what the context of the man’s stabbing incident was, Adams didn’t have much to share.

“I mean, as far as I could make out, they had run into an old college friend and had some drinks and went to the liquor store,” she explained. “They were going to go back to someone’s house and he just freaked out. But I don’t know kind of what the whole story is.”

Audibly shocked throughout Adams’ full retelling of the stabbing and her moment of heroism, Arnett chimed in to call back to her five-episode, pre-fame stint on CBS’ “Dr. Vegas,”

“Wow, you really would have been good in the emergency room!” he joked.

Listen to Adams’ full “Smartless” episode here.