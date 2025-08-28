First Look at Ryan Gosling in ‘Star Wars: Starfighter’ Revealed as Cast Adds Amy Adams, Aaron Pierre

Shawn Levy’s “Star Wars: Starfighter,” the new Lucasfilm project starring Ryan Gosling, has started production.

To celebrate, the first photo from the film was shared (see above) and the full cast has been announced. In addition to Gosling, Flynn Gray, Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings and Amy Adams are all set to star.

“I feel a profound sense of excitement and honor as we begin production on ‘Star Wars: Starfighter,’” Levy said in a Thursday statement. “From the day Kathy Kennedy called me up, inviting me to develop an original adventure in this incredible ‘Star Wars’ galaxy, this experience has been a dream come true, creatively and personally. ‘Star Wars’ shaped my sense of what story can do, how characters and cinematic moments can live with us forever. To join this storytelling galaxy with such brilliant collaborators onscreen and off, is the thrill of a lifetime.”

Directed by Levy, the film is produced by Levy and Kathleen Kennedy. Executive producers are Gosling, Dan Levine, Mary McLaglen and Josh McLaglen. The script is by Jonathan Tropper.

While a videogame called “Star Wars: Starfighter” was released in 2001 (and tied to the 1999 film “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace”), this is a completely new story set in a galaxy far, far away. According to Lucasfilm, “Star Wars: Starfighter” takes place about five years since the events of 2019’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” which at least temporarily closed out the mainline saga. (Simon Kinberg is said to be working on a new trilogy that would start with a canonical episode 10.)

When “Star Wars: Starfighter” opens in 2027 it will be only the second “Star Wars” theatrical project since “The Rise of Skywalker” in 2019, with the property largely relegated to Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform Disney+. Next summer “The Mandalorian and Grogu,” a big-screen expansion of the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian,” will hit theaters on May 22, 2026, and reunite Pedro Pascal with Baby Yoda.

“Star Wars: Starfighter” arrives in theaters on May 28, 2027.