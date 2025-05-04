Where to Stream Every ‘Star Wars’ Movie

Another Star Wars Day is upon us and that means fans of the films are looking for one thing: where every single “Star Wars” movie can be streamed online, preferably as easily and swiftly as possible.

The short answer is Disney+. Every “Star Wars” film and TV series is available on the streamer for subscribers.

When “Episode IV: A New Hope” was released, filmmaker George Lucas told audiences the story was being told out of order. With the addition of prequels and sequels, this admission has fostered a discussion about when and how the movies should be enjoyed.

The order in which fans should watch the “Star Wars” movies is hotly debated to this day, but many agree that a chronological viewing is the best way forward. This would mean watching the movies as follows:

“Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace”

“Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones”

“Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith”

“Solo: A Star Wars Story”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

“Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope”

“Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back”

“Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi”

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Before the release of “Solo: A Star Wars Story” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” other fans supported the idea of watching the movies a little differently: the original trilogy first, then the first three prequel films, and then the movies that take place after the events of “Return of the Jedi.” That order would look like this:

“Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope”

“Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back”

“Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi”

“Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace”

“Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones”

“Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith”

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

However you choose to enjoy “Star Wars” there’s one message to communicate: on this (and every) day: May the Fourth be with you.