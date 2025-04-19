Starfighter: Everything We Know About Ryan Gosling’s Star Wars Movie

Lucasfilm announced a new “Star Wars” film starring Ryan Gosling during a panel at Star Wars Celebration in Japan this week titled “Star Wars: Starfighter,” and is expected to be released in 2027.

Gosling’s involvement in a “Star Wars” film had been rumored for a few months and was confirmed by the actor – who made a surprise appearance – along with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni. Director Ryan Levy was also at the event.

“There are many rumors, some true, some not. … This is not a prequel, this is not a sequel. It’s a new adventure,” he explained. “It was a great process. This is no longer a ‘Star Wars’ movie in development. This is a ‘Star Wars’ movie we’re making this fall!”

“This script is so good,” Gosling added. “It’s filled with so much heart and adventure and there just really is not a more perfect filmmaker for this particular story than Shawn.”

What is ‘Star Wars: Starfighter’ about?

Everyone involved with “Starfighter” has been pretty quiet about a potential plot, but director Ryan Levy told attendees at Star Wars Celebration in Japan the movie brings a lot of new elements to the existing films.

“The movie is a new adventure. It’s new characters,” he explained. “It takes place in a new period of time after the battle of Exegol, after episode nine.”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is the 9th installment in the franchise. It’s believed the new film will take place roughly five years after that one.

When does ‘Star Wars: Starfighter’ come out?

The movie is currently slated for a May 28, 2027, release.

Who will Ryan Gosling play in ‘Star Wars: Starfighter’?

So far very few details are available about the movie, and none have been shared about Gosling’s role. The actor also attended Star Wars Celebration and told fans, “Being here and seeing all of you [makes it] more inspiring to do it … It’s such a great reminder of how much movies can mean to us, specifically how much these movies mean to us … All we can hope for is: ‘May the fans be with us.’”