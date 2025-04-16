Mikey Madison Passes on Role in New ‘Star Wars’ Movie Starring Ryan Gosling

Mikey Madison has passed on joining Ryan Gosling in an untitled “Star Wars” movie, according to an insider with knowledge of the project. Madison was previously being eyed to star and an offer was made.

Madison recently won the Best Actress Oscar for her role in “Anora.”

“Deadpool & Wolverine” filmmaker Shawn Levy is set to direct. “The Adam Project” writer Jonathan Tropper wrote the script.

Levy has been attached to the project since 2022 and additional details about the film are being kept under wraps. Tropper and Levy have previously collaborated on the 2014 family drama “This Is Where I Leave You,” as well as on the script for the Mark Raso-directed Netflix film “Kodachrome,” which Levy produced.

Previously, “Anora” writer-director Sean Baker’s interest in Madison was piqued by a role in the fifth installment of “Scream,” a 2022 film in which she (spoiler!) ends up killing David Arquette’s sheriff character. She also demonstrated a very convincing … shriek.

“I had just made the decision to start looking for [the actress to play] Anora when we went to ‘Scream,’” said Baker, who saw the tongue-in-cheek slasher flick with his wife and “Anora” producer, Samantha Quan. “We were in the theater watching — I’d already seen her in ‘Once Upon a Time’ — and I was like, ‘She’s her. There’s no reason to look any further. We don’t need a casting call. No auditions.’”