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Andrew Rannells poked fun at Josh Gad for always being one of the first to post about a celebrity death.

While on “The Downside with Gianmarco Soresi” podcast Tuesday, Rannells railed against celebrities – or really anyone – feeling the need to post a photo of themselves with a celebrity right after they die with a long eulogy. He said one of the worst offenders is friend and collaborator Josh Gad. His “Book of Mormon” co-star is well-known for being one of the very first to post about a major celebrity death and in many cases is the one to break the news for Rannells.