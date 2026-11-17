Andrew Rannells poked fun at Josh Gad for always being one of the first to post about a celebrity death.
While on “The Downside with Gianmarco Soresi” podcast Tuesday, Rannells railed against celebrities – or really anyone – feeling the need to post a photo of themselves with a celebrity right after they die with a long eulogy. He said one of the worst offenders is friend and collaborator Josh Gad. His “Book of Mormon” co-star is well-known for being one of the very first to post about a major celebrity death and in many cases is the one to break the news for Rannells.
“Look, I get it. And unless you are really friends with the person, like 100%,” Rannells said. “But if you’ve got to go back into the archives and be like, I think they were backstage once. Usually, Josh Gad tells me when a celebrity is dead from his Instagram.”
“You know how the New York Times is obituary like pre-written,” Soresi said, hopping in. “I’m sure he’s got some drafts.”
“He might have some prewritten,” Rannells added.”
The pair then joked that Gad was likely very quick to post on Instagram that Dolly Parton had died. They checked and broke into laughter when they found a picture of the icon with the dates 1946-2026 posted on Gad’s account shortly after the news was made. The two even had a fairly spot on guess as to how Gad opened his own post about Parton.
“This one just hurts too much,” Gad wrote. “We have already lost too many of our 20th century musical greats, but today we lost one of our all—time-greats. F–k off 2026. We’re done. RIP Dolly. You are loved.”
You can listen to the full episode here.