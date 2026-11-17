Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade sounded the alarm Tuesday morning after days of Big Tech network outages across the FAA, Microsoft Outlook, Chase Bank and elsewhere.

Following new reports of network outages at the National Security Agency (NSA) and Apple services, the “Fox & Friends” co-host argued that the United States is “thoroughly getting probed” by an enemy. He even pointed to how the Trump administration should take a page from former President Joe Biden’s handling of a Russia cyber conflict from five years ago.

“We have to have an offensive capability,” Kilmeade said.

Kilmeade first pointed to the 2021 Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack by the DarkSide hacking group, a gang suspected of residing in Russia. Biden’s response at the time led to negotiations between his administration and the Kremlin to make an arrest in 2022.

“We went right back to Russia, but they said some rogue elements inside Russia were doing it. We knew exactly what was going on, we pressured Russia to do it,” Kilmeade said of the incident.

Turning to the latest string of outages that thus far have not been proven to be cyberattack-related, Kilmeade insisted, “There is no way this is just a coincidence.”

“There’s no way, from the email to yesterday United and to Saturday the work stoppage — even though they’re independent and they haven’t confirmed, I think we’re thoroughly being probed to see our reaction to all this,” Kilmeade said.

“We lead the world in technology in every way shape or form, in AI and everything else,” he continued. “We have to have an offensive capability, and I hope we’re working behind the scenes to start flicking the lights at all these places because they know a lot more than they’re telling us.”

Kilmeade: I think we are being probed. They know a lot more than they are telling us. Just tell us what’s going on. pic.twitter.com/8CoADMDAUm — Acyn (@Acyn) November 17, 2026

Kilmeade also called on the Trump administration to be more transparent about how they’re handling these outages and finding a solution.

“Trust us enough to tell us the truth … Just tell us what’s going on,” he said. “We’re grown up enough to take it.”

The Fox News host clarified that U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s latest media briefings in which he’s explained that the FAA is operating with an outdated network appear to be accurate — “he’s been talking about that forever.” But he emphasized that the cuts from DOGE need to be taken into account as well.

“The other thing is, you’re 600 people short in the cybertechnology unit in Homeland Security, and we still have a temporary head of the division in the White House,” Kilmeade railed. “We’re still waiting for a confirmation hearing for the one we nominated. That is unacceptable.”

Duffy held another presser on Tuesday to again address the forced ground stoppage from the over the weekend. He explained that there is not yet a known root cause of the aviation shutdown.

The NSA said later Tuesday that their network outage came about due to a technical disruption during scheduled maintenance and software patching. A cyberattack was not believed to be involved.