Elon Musk’s DOGE initiative is getting plenty of blame for many of the widespread tech outages happening across the United States.

On Monday’s episode of “Deadline: White House,” Nicolle Wallace was joined by former CIA official Julia Curlee, who pointed the finger at the department’s “vengeance campaign” for gutting many of the agencies that could have bolstered U.S. defenses for the impacted places.

“We don’t have any sign yet, proof that it is a cyberattack, but we should still heed the warning,” Curlee said. “I mean, certainly our adversaries can see that, you know, a botched upgrade of our FAA system can ground every plane in America. You know, if that can happen, then a real attack can certainly do that.”

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“I don’t think we should forget that at the beginning of this administration, the Trump administration gutted our defenses here. They took down CISA to a third of its workforce from January of 2025,” she continued. “This is the organization that helps defend banks, airports, utilities, and their networks. And they prioritized this vengeance campaign through DOGE on the bureaucracy of their security. So if we cut the fire department, we shouldn’t act as if we’re surprised when we can’t put out the fires.”

Last week saw Microsoft Outlook outages put tons of companies out of commission as much of their day-to-day operations run through the system on Thursday. Then on Friday, the FAA announced a national grounding of all planes as a newly implemented communications system caused a crash.

This week has already seen its share of issues, too. The NSA reported a brief outage of NSANet – a highly classified internal comms network that the agency uses — along with Apple, as some users reported difficulties using a wide range of systems under the brand umbrella, including iCloud, Apple Pay and Apple Music.

“The National Security Agency experienced temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance,” the NSA said in a statement. “While some internal systems were affected, mission-critical capabilities remain fully operational and our ability to defend national security continues. NSA’s infrastructure is designed with multiple layers of redundancy to maintain operations during planned maintenance or unexpected events.”