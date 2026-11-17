Reuters journalists represented by The NewsGuild of New York have overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike after more than a year of contract negotiations, escalating a labor dispute over wages, artificial intelligence protections and working conditions at the global news organization.

Nearly 96% of the Reuters Guild’s approximately 300 members voted on the matter Monday, with 94% of participants voting in favor of authorizing a strike, the union announced Tuesday.

The Reuters journalists have been working under an expired contract since December 2025.

“Our work matters and it’s the reason readers turn to Reuters,” Scott DiSavino, unit chair of Reuters Guild and an energy correspondent, said in a statement. “Yet management has told us at the bargaining table we should feel lucky to have jobs. We are done with the disrespect and management’s refusal to recognize the value we bring to Reuters every day. We are ready to walk off the job to prove that there is no Reuters without us.”

The union has filed five unfair labor practice charges against Reuters management with the National Labor Relations Board since negotiations began, alleging bad-faith bargaining, the removal of work from union members and attempts to intimidate employees.

Among the central sticking points are management’s proposed wage increases, which the union argues would amount to a pay cut when measured against inflation. The Guild also objects to a proposed merit-based compensation system that it says would give managers too much discretion over raises.

AI protections have also emerged as a major issue. The union says management has rejected proposals for human oversight of AI-generated content, compensation for employees whose jobs may be eliminated by AI and a share of revenue from AI licensing deals involving journalists’ work.

The Guild is also opposing a management proposal that would allow supervisors to perform work currently assigned to union-represented journalists.

“Our members provide critical news and analysis to a global audience,” Susan DeCarava, president of The NewsGuild of New York, said. “It’s up to Reuters management to make the right call and agree to a fair contract now.”

Representatives for Reuters did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.