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With multiple major systems going down nationwide this week, “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin is starting to feel legitimately uneasy. According to the ABC host, she has an “eerie” feeling similar to when COVID-19 hit.

Following a nationwide ground stop last week and a major outage of Microsoft Outlook, many Americans reported technical glitches at multiple major U.S. banks that kept them from accessing their accounts this week, as well as more flight stoppages. When asked about these systemic failures, Trump administration officials have insisted that no cyber attack is happening, the technology is just old. But the ABC hosts aren’t buying that.