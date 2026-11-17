With multiple major systems going down nationwide this week, “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin is starting to feel legitimately uneasy. According to the ABC host, she has an “eerie” feeling similar to when COVID-19 hit.
Following a nationwide ground stop last week and a major outage of Microsoft Outlook, many Americans reported technical glitches at multiple major U.S. banks that kept them from accessing their accounts this week, as well as more flight stoppages. When asked about these systemic failures, Trump administration officials have insisted that no cyber attack is happening, the technology is just old. But the ABC hosts aren’t buying that.
“There is this eerie feeling that kind of reminds me of February of 2020, right before COVID hit, where it’s like something feels like it’s about to go catastrophically wrong,” Farah Griffin said.
“And I worry, not to scare people, but I was there for COVID 2020. It was not a good response, but there were actually very competent people in the first Trump administration,” she continued. “This one scares me because I don’t have confidence there are any competent people.”
For host Sara Haines, the scary part is that all these outages are happening back-to-back-to-back. At this point, she and Sunny Hostin don’t believe the Trump administration when they insist that the events are all unrelated.
“The government is telling us ‘Actually it’s not connected,’ but then when you dig down and you look into industry experts, they are saying that it isn’t a coincidence,” Hostin said. “And so now I’m tending to believe the industry experts because there is no expertise with the MFA fighter and the talk show hosts [in the White House].”
“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.