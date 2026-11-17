The hosts of “The View” were pretty split on Robert Pattinson’s casting as James Bond on Tuesday morning, so host Joy Behar offered up an alternative. This man is also from the “Batman” universe, though.
In discussing the news, the ABC hosts dug in on who else they might’ve liked to see in the role — Josh O’Connor, Jack Lowden and Callum Turner were all in the running in real life, but didn’t make the women’s lists — and what hang-ups some of them have with Pattinson. When it came time for her input, Behar put forth an actor who’s played a “Batman” villain.
“You know who I’d like to see? Danny DeVito,” she quipped.
DeVito, of course, starred as The Penguin in Tim Burton’s “Batman Returns,” opposite Michael Keaton’s Batman. The joke earned a hearty laugh from Behar’s co-hosts, as well as the audience.
In more serious suggestions, Hostin opined that Damson Idris or, more preferably, Idris Elba should have been cast as Bond. Moderator Whoopi Goldberg was quick to shut down that idea though.
“He was too old when they were talking about him then!” she said.
Hostin immediately pushed back, arguing that Elba doesn’t look old, but Goldberg remained firm.
“Yeah, but you were 12 when you met him. Okay?” she said. “Listen. This is what happens. People get older!”
For her part, Sara Haines was also hung up on Pattinson’s age, lamenting that, previously, James Bond has always been a character that’s older than she is. Only Farah Griffin was legitimately excited to see Pattinson’s turn as 007.
“As the millennial at the table, I’m absolutely thrilled by it,” she said. “A) because he started as, you know, I was Team Edward. I loved him in ‘Twilight.’ But he’s also come around to be a generationally good actor in my opinion.”
“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.