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The hosts of “The View” were pretty split on Robert Pattinson’s casting as James Bond on Tuesday morning, so host Joy Behar offered up an alternative. This man is also from the “Batman” universe, though.

In discussing the news, the ABC hosts dug in on who else they might’ve liked to see in the role — Josh O’Connor, Jack Lowden and Callum Turner were all in the running in real life, but didn’t make the women’s lists — and what hang-ups some of them have with Pattinson. When it came time for her input, Behar put forth an actor who’s played a “Batman” villain.