‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ Stars React to Anthony Head’s Death: ‘There’s a Hole in the World’

Anthony Head’s unexpected death has led to a flurry of reactions and tributes from past co-stars.

On Friday, Head’s daughters Emily and Daisy informed the BBC that their father “passed away peacefully of complications due to pneumonia, surrounded by his family.”

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our extraordinary father,” they shared in a statement. “It has been, and forever will be, an honour and a privilege to be his daughters, and to have witnessed firsthand the impact both he and his work have had on so many.”

While Head’s career was long, he became most known for playing Rupert Giles in Joss Whedon’s beloved TV series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” He earned a return to the spotlight later in his career playing the reviled Rupert Mannion in Apple TV’s “Ted Lasso.”

The news of his death led to a number of his co-stars from both of his biggest shows sharing their condolences, tributes and memories.

Sarah Michelle Gellar – who starred as Buffy Summers in “Buffy the Vampire Slayers” – began her tribute with a quote from the show. “Tell Giles I figured it out and I’m ok.”

“Well I don’t have it figured out and I’m not ok,” Gellar wrote on Instagram. “But I know I’m the lucky one because I knew you. Thank you to Daisy and Emily who not only shared their dad with me, but with the world.”

“RIP,” David Boreanaz – who played Angel in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” – said on his Instagram story. “He was so kind and generous of a soul.”

Brett Goldstein, who starred as Roy Kent in “Ted Lasso,” also posted to his Instagram story about Head, saying: “Anthony Head was a brilliant actor who played the worst person in the world, which was an incredible skill because he was the best person. Infinitely charming and kind and fun and a joy. He will be sorely missed. Love to his family.”

Here are the other stars who posted about Head’s death:

James Marsters (Spike in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”): There’s a hole in the World. Anthony Head has passed on from us. He was an unflaggingly kind and steady presence on the set of ‘Buffy,’ and the best actor in the cast. He was the best of us. I was lucky to have known, and learned from him. He left the world a better place for his presence. Thank you Tony for all you gave.

Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins in “Ted Lasso”): “Goodbye Tony, we adored you, Rest in Peace my friend.”

Eliza Dushku (Faith in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”): “Tony H ~ For every scene & time shared, I give thanks. Rest in love and peace, kind sir. A dear one.”