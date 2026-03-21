Nicholas Brendon, ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ and ‘Criminal Minds’ Actor, Dies at 54

Nicholas Brendon, who starred on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” as Xander Harris, died Friday at the age of 54. The actor died in his sleep of natural causes, his family said in a statement to press.

“We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon,” his family said in a statement first shared by The Hollywood Reporter. “He passed in his sleep of natural causes. Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years Nicky has found his passion in painting and art. Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends and fans. He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create.”

Brendon suffered from cauda equina syndrome and underwent two spinal surgeries in 2021, the latter of which resulted in a cerebrospinal fluid leak. The actor revealed in 2023 that he suffered a heart attack and was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect.

After small roles in “Married … With Children” and “Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest,” Brendon’s first major credit was as Xander Harris, lovable sidekick to Sarah Michelle Gellar’s starring turn in “Buffy The Vampire Slayer.” He also appeared as Kevin Lynch in Season 3 through Season 10 of “Criminal Minds.”

During his time on “Buffy,” Brendon starred in “Psycho Beach Party” as Starcat. The cult film, a slasher riff on 1960s beach movies, adapted Charles Busch’s Off Broadway play of the same name. Busch wrote the screenplay, while Robert Lee King directed.

In the 2010s, Brendon began publicly facing struggles with mental health and substance abuse, with multiple arrests through to the early 2020s. These included multiple allegations of domestic violence against different partners. The latest arrest came in the early 2020s, when the actor was charged with failure to identify and obtaining a prescription by fraud.

“Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was,” his family said in the statement. “While it’s no secret that Nicholas had struggles in the past, he was on medications and treatment to manage his diagnosis and he was optimistic about the future at the time of his passing. Our family asks for privacy during this time as we grieve his loss and celebrate the life of a man who lived with intensity, imagination, and heart. Thank you to everyone who has shown love and support.”

The Hollywood Reporter first shared the news.