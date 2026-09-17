Obama Welcomes Tom Hanks Among First Guests on New Podcast ‘A Great Book’

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President Barack Obama regularly shares his favorite books every year, which makes him a fitting host for his new Audible podcast, “A Great Book.”

Starting next Thursday, Obama will be joined by luminaries Tom Hanks, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Jill Lepore, Ben Rhodes, Percival Everett and Lauren Groff for a six-episode series to discuss some of the most impactful reads of their lives.

“Some books change the way you see the world. In ‘A Great Book with Barack Obama,’ President Obama is joined by six of the most compelling thinkers, writers and artists of our time to revisit the books that shaped his life and perspective on the world,” per the Thursday logline. “Reflecting on identity, power, memory and culture, the conversations between President Obama and his guests explore one central question: what do the stories we love tell us about the world we live in and the world we want to create?”

“A while back, I revisited a few of the books that made an impact on me as a young man, influencing how I think about family, faith, race, politics and America,” Obama previously shared, further teasing: “The Fire Next Time” by James Baldwin, “Song of Solomon” by Toni Morrison, “All the Pretty Horses” by Cormac McCarthy, “Gilead” by Marilynne Robinson, “All the King’s Men” by Robert Penn Warren and “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” by John le Carré.

This marks the sixth production between Audible and Higher Ground as part of their 2022 first-look deal. Prior entries include “Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast,” “Your Mama’s Kitchen: Conversations from the Heart of the Home,” “The Wonder of Stevie,” “Fela Kuti: Fear No Man” and “Reconstruction: The Unfinished Promise.”

“A Great Book with Barack Obama” hits Audible on Sept. 24. It will then be available on YouTube and other podcasting platforms later this year.