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Obama Welcomes Tom Hanks Among First Guests on New Podcast ‘A Great Book’

Ta-Nehisi Coates, Jill Lepore, Ben Rhodes, Percival Everett and Lauren Groff will also stop by the Audible and Higher Ground project, premiering next week

JD Knapp
Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in John Lewis Plaza on June 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois
Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in John Lewis Plaza on June 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
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President Barack Obama regularly shares his favorite books every year, which makes him a fitting host for his new Audible podcast, “A Great Book.”

Starting next Thursday, Obama will be joined by luminaries Tom Hanks, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Jill Lepore, Ben Rhodes, Percival Everett and Lauren Groff for a six-episode series to discuss some of the most impactful reads of their lives.

“Some books change the way you see the world. In ‘A Great Book with Barack Obama,’ President Obama is joined by six of the most compelling thinkers, writers and artists of our time to revisit the books that shaped his life and perspective on the world,” per the Thursday logline. “Reflecting on identity, power, memory and culture, the conversations between President Obama and his guests explore one central question: what do the stories we love tell us about the world we live in and the world we want to create?”

“A while back, I revisited a few of the books that made an impact on me as a young man, influencing how I think about family, faith, race, politics and America,” Obama previously shared, further teasing: “The Fire Next Time” by James Baldwin, “Song of Solomon” by Toni Morrison, “All the Pretty Horses” by Cormac McCarthy, “Gilead” by Marilynne Robinson, “All the King’s Men” by Robert Penn Warren and “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” by John le Carré.

This marks the sixth production between Audible and Higher Ground as part of their 2022 first-look deal. Prior entries include “Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast,” “Your Mama’s Kitchen: Conversations from the Heart of the Home,” “The Wonder of Stevie,” “Fela Kuti: Fear No Man” and “Reconstruction: The Unfinished Promise.”

“A Great Book with Barack Obama” hits Audible on Sept. 24. It will then be available on YouTube and other podcasting platforms later this year.

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JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

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