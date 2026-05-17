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Barbra Streisand Cancels Cannes Appearance After Knee Injury: ‘Sadly Unable to Attend’

The actress and singer was set to receive an Honorary Palme d’or

Stephanie kaloi
Barbra Streisand attends the CHANEL Dinner Celebrating Our Majestic Oceans, A Benefit For NRDC on June 2, 2018 in Malibu, California
Barbra Streisand attends the CHANEL Dinner Celebrating Our Majestic Oceans, A Benefit For NRDC on June 2, 2018 in Malibu, California (Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Barbra Streisand will be unable to attend the Cannes Film festival due to a knee injury, she said in a statement shared Sunday. Streisand was to receieve an Honorary Palme d’or.

“On the advice of my doctors, as I continue recovering from a knee injury, I am sadly unable to attend the Festival de Cannes this year,” she explained.

“But I am deeply honored to receive the Honorary Palme d’or and had so been looking forward to celebrating the remarkable films of the 79th edition. I was also very much looking forward to spending time with colleagues whom I so admire – and, of course, returning to France, a place I have always loved.”

“While I regret that I can’t be there in person, I want to extend my warmest congratulations to all of the filmmakers from around the world whose extraordinary talent and creative vision are being celebrated this year. My heartfelt thanks to the Festival, and to everyone who continues to support and champion the art of cinema,” Streisand concluded.

More to come …

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Stephanie kaloi

Stephanie Kaloi

Stephanie is a reporter at TheWrap. She has been covering news, politics, entertainment, media, and sports (mostly women’s basketball) for over 15 years. Her experience includes The Guardian, People, the BBC, SB Nation and more.

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