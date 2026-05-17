White House Suggests Trump for James Bond After Casting Director Nina Gold Says Next 007 Must ‘Ooze Sex Appeal’

The White House seemed to suggest the president should play James Bond after casting director Nina Gold said the next actor must “ooze sex appeal.”

While speaking to Deadline at Cannes, Gold also said whoever is chosen to carry on the franchise should expect to play the iconic role for at least three films.

On Saturday, the Twitter account for the White House shared a post from Discussing Film that noted casting for Bond has begun. The White House attached a silhouette image of Trump holding a gun with the words “Make America Great Again” emblazoned in gold over the numbers “007.”

The upcoming iteration of the perennially British spy tale will be directed by Denis Villeneuve and produced by Amy Pascal and David Heyman. Bond was played by Daniel Craig. Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan — all Scottish, Australian, Irish, or English actors — previously played the role.

“The search for the next James Bond is underway,” a spokesperson for Amazon MGM Studios said Thursday in a statement. “While we don’t plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we’re excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right.”

Traditionally, actors pursuing the part of James Bond have endured several rounds of screen tests in which they perform scenes from classic Bond films. Henry Cavill’s screen test for the part is available online, despite not having ended up playing the international spy.

Gold is best known for casting “Game of Thrones” as well as “The Crown” and several “Star Wars movies.