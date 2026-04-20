‘The Blind Side’ Actor Quinton Aaron Awoke From 4-Day Coma to Learn Wife Was Married to Another Man: ‘My Biggest Mistake’ | Video

“The Blind Side” actor Quinton Aaron woke up from a four-day coma following a stroke only to learn his wife was married to another man.

While talking to ABC News’ Steve Osunsami, Aaron – who played Michael Oher in “The Blind Side” opposite Sandra Bullock – explained that when he woke up from his four-day coma following a stroke back in January he learned that on top of having a long road to recovery, his wife, who he’d been married to since December 2024, was married to someone else. The news came about when an attorney discovered records that proved Aaron’s wife Margarita DeLeon was already married and, thusly, could not legally make medical decisions on his behalf.

“The entire time we were together, she told me she had been divorced for 10-plus years,” Aaron said. “She even told the person where we were getting married, ‘Oh yes, I have all the documents. I can email over to you the divorce decree.’”

EXCLUSIVE: "The Blind Side" star Quinton Aaron speaks out after he says he made a shocking discovery about his marriage while fighting for his life in the hospital after a spinal stroke in January.



READ MORE: https://t.co/3B9VcTOfsY pic.twitter.com/gJ0tJBmSY6 — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 20, 2026

Aaron never took her up on the offer to see that divorce decree and he said not doing so was his “biggest mistake.”

He added: “If I had a chance to do it over, I would have done my due diligence. I would’ve definitely done a lot more research.”

“Good Morning America” aired Osunsami’s interview with Aaron and also spoke to DeLeon for her perspective on the situation. Legally, she was still married to an Eric Guzman despite saying she had filed for divorce a decade ago.

“When I told Quinton back in the hospital bed, and I want to be very honest about this, I feel like this needs to be said and brought out there,” she said. “I said to him, I said, ‘Baby, this information that your family pulled up on me, you know, I wasn’t aware of it.’ I said, ‘This is what I found out. It is true.’”

Both DeLeon and Guzman – who were initially married in 1992 – were equally surprised to learn that their divorce was never officially filed. When the two learned about it through Aaron’s attorney and the hospital, they worked to rectify it. Guzman filed for divorce again in February.

For Aaron, he said the whole experience – from the stroke to learning about his wife’s unsuccessful divorce – would be a teachable moment if he could talk to his younger self.

“Learn to pay attention to a lot, a lot of stuff,” he said.

Aaron finished: “I started paying attention to my body because I found out over the years, it was speaking very disrespectfully to me, and I was ignoring it.”