Aubrey Plaza Details Nearly Marrying Michael Cera in Vegas Before They Got ‘Too High’ and Bailed

Aubrey Plaza shared more about her 18-month relationship with “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” co-star Michael Cera on Monday, detailing their short-lived scheme to get married and quickly divorced in Vegas just so they could say they’re one another’s ex-spouses.

“We thought that would be a really good bit,” Plaza said on Monday’s podcast episode of “Smartless.”

Cera had teased the comical love story in a 2023 interview with Rolling Stone, remembering at the time that they nearly “spontaneously took a detour and got married” in Sin City just because they thought it would be funny to be 20-year-old divorcees.

Asked by co-host Jason Bateman about the excursion, Plaza revealed why the plan ultimately fell through, sharing that they got as far as the courthouse but were “too high” and paranoid, so they fled the scene.

“We’re still very good friends, I love him so much. We almost got married,” Plaza said in conversation with Bateman and co-hosts Will Arnett and Sean Hayes. “We drove across the country together eating a bag of edibles, and we drove to Vegas with a plan to get married and then get divorced right away so we could call each other our ex-wife and ex-husband forever, because we thought that would be a really good bit.”

Plaza also shared that Cera’s fame was a cause of anxiety as they put the plan in action.

“I think it was a combination of being too high and paranoid, and then at that time, he was just very, very famous,” she explained. “Really if you remember, like, when ‘Nick & Nora’ and all that stuff came out, ‘Superbad,’ he was so recognizable that, like, we went, I feel like we got in line at the county office or something, and then everyone started running and we ran. So that’s kind of all I remember that happened.”

Bateman joked that “the fame saved” them from tying the knot.

“Yeah, it was too — I’m pretty sure that’s how it went down,” Plaza said. “We bailed.”

Just as Plaza emphasized all good will toward Cera today, the actor told Rolling Stone in 2023 that he continued to admire Plaza despite their past and that he wasn’t surprised she’s found such success.

“She’s always been so committed to everything that she does,” he said. “It’s not surprising to me that she’s doing really well. The thing that’s surprising to me is how much she’s producing and putting together projects. It’s amazing. ‘Ingrid Goes West’? That was so great.”

Elsewhere on Monday’s “Smartless,” Plaza revealed that she was pregnant with her first child — news that drew elation from the podcast’s hosts. Joining the episode in promotion of Prime Video’s “Kevin” animated series, the interview was apparently recorded before the April 7 People exclusive announcing the news.

Plaza is due to give birth this fall with partner and actor Christopher Abbott.

Listen to the “Smartless” episode here.