Matt Rogers & Bowen Yang Already Know Who They Want for Next Year’s Las Culturistas Culture Awards

Awards season is officially over now that the 2026 Las Culturistas Culture Awards have honored the very best in pop culture. Still, hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang already have some ideas in mind for next year’s ceremony.

The “Las Culturistas” podcasters honored A-Listers like RuPaul, Lisa Kudrow and Will Ferrell for their contributions to entertainment during Wednesday night’s comedy special — but who will be receiving similar treatment in 2027?

“We have a wish list,” Yang told TheWrap. “I mean, Margaret Cho; Wanda Sykes sent in a video, but we would love to honor her in person. Gosh, there’s so many people.”

“The only idea that I had at this point last year was I knew I wanted Rachel Zegler to sing something in the style of ‘Evita.’ We had a hard time figuring out what that was going to be, it was a bunch of different songs at different times,” Rogers added. “Then Bowen and I were actually in the pit at Coachella watching Addison Rae and she was performing ‘Fame Is a Gun’ — slaying it, by the way — and we turned to each other and it was kind of clear in that moment that it was maybe the thing to do.”

“Weirdly enough, when we pitched that idea to Rachel, she was like, ‘You’re not gonna believe this, but when I was performing ‘Evita’ on the West End, that was the No. 1 song on my playlist,’” he continued. “She said that she felt that the experience with fame that Addison spoke about maybe was one that Eva Perón had. It’s just a complicated, really lyrically interesting song, and the fact that Rachel had a connection with it was all the more reason to keep moving forward with it. And she did the best rendition of anything ever.”

Indeed, Zegler followed in Ben Platt’s footsteps after he performed “Diet Pepsi” at the 4th Annual LCCAs last year. However, another iconic moment occurred when 2025’s Artist of the Millennium Miss Piggy was granted permission to karate chop everyone in attendance this time around, thanks to some pink waivers.

Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers at the 2026 Las Culturistas Culture Awards at The United Theater on Broadway in Los Angeles on May 30, 2026. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

“Oh my God, I’m still sore in the best way,” Rogers shared. “That was our No. 1 goal in life. To say that we are amongst the few that have been on the other side of that chop, it’s a life-maker.”

“I want to find one and sign it and frame it,” Yang agreed. “We came up with the idea to have everyone in the audience have a waiver the night before. Like, I think we have to print out 1,200 of these. Obviously we didn’t have time to write the jokes, our props department just slayed it on the fine print.”

Ultimately, the pair is proud of their second televised event with Bravo — even if it’s impossible to give awards to every single nominee.

“These decisions are final, we stand by them completely,” Yang concluded. “You know, there was an audience cutaway to Meg Stalter when she lost Record of the Year and she was furious. But I think she’ll be OK, she’s gonna go places. She needed to be humbled.”

The 5th Annual Las Culturistas Culture Awards are now available to stream on Peacock.