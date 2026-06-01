Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers Celebrate 10 Years of Defining Culture With ‘Las Culturistas’

While you still have to wait a little over two weeks before you can see how the 5th Annual — and 2nd televised — Las Culturistas Culture Awards played out, Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers’ afterparty on Saturday night was another can’t-miss event in its own right.

Hosted by UTA and 3 Arts Entertainment at Level 8 in Downtown Los Angeles, walking distance from the United Theater, the evening featured passed apps, open bar from LALO and Red Bull, and multiple hibachi stations, each cooking up a different dish.

Notable attendees included Lisa Rinna, François Arnaud, Mitra Jouhari, Paul W. Downs, Meg Stalter, Symone, Patti Harrison, Tiffany Ervin, Fraser Olender, Beck Bennett, Kyle Mooney, Chrishell Stause, G Flip, Atsuko Okatsuka, Chanel Ayan, Laci Mosley, Julian Burzynski, JHart, Nick Lehmann, Eric Nam and Mia Calabrese, with music by Mr. Wanderlust.

The 2nd annual afterparty also mostly coincided with the 10th anniversary of the “Las Culturistas” podcast after it premiered in March 2016. It has since won Podcast of the Year at the 2023 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards and Outstanding Podcast at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards.

“Ultimately Pikachu and other electrifying icons showed up to the Culture Awards 2026,” Yang shared on Sunday. “Not much else to say but a big big BIG big big thank you to everyone who came, performed, made or produced any part of this annual extended bit show Matt Rogers [and] I do.”

The Las Culturistas Culture Awards were produced by Lionsgate Alternative Television, with Rogers and Yang as executive producers alongside showrunner Jane Mun, Lauren LeMieux, Jonah McMichael and 3 Arts’ Olivia Gerke.

“We are beside ourselves with joy, excitement and more that The Culture Awards will be back on Bravo and Peacock in 2026,” the pair of hosts previously shared. “This is officially a front runner in the category of Best Decision Ever Made, though it faces stiff competition from ‘Meryl Streep decides to try acting’ and ‘dumping that loser!!!’ We’ll see you soon! No Addison Rae song is safe.”

The 2026 Las Culturistas Culture Awards air June 17 on Bravo and Peacock.