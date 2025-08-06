Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers paid tribute to the celebrities who were unable to attend the Las Culturistas Culture Awards last month, calling out several A-listers and sharing apology videos from some “Saturday Night Live” alum.

“Well, tonight has been a beautiful celebration of culture,” Yang said. “We cannot forget the ones we love who have passed.”

“Not passed away, but passed on being here tonight,” Rogers chimed in to clear up any confusion.

“Because they had other s—t to do,” Yang said.

“So now, with a musical tribute we remember our friends who wanted to be here but not bad enough. This is …,” Rogers said, before pair said in unison, “In Absentia.”

The two broke out in song, performing Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing.”

As they sang, images of several artists and entertainment figures appeared on the awards ceremony screen, including Billie Eilish, Kelly Clarkson, Lady Gaga and Yang’s “Wicked” co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

In addition to their photos, captions appeared below that detailed the reasons the invitees weren’t able to attend.

According to the comedians, Eilish “wouldn’t do dress code,” Kelly Clarkson couldn’t come because Rogers was “too thirsty,” Sabrina Carpenter is a “busy woman” and Michelle Obama was “too good for this” were among the reasons.

In between the list, Will Ferrell shared a video message with the pair, apologizing for his lack of attendance. “I have a good reason because I’m in Majorca,” the “Saturday Night Live” legend said while sporting a speedo.

Troye Sivan and Kaia Gerber also sent their apologies in the form of a video message, both of whom said they were on vacation.

A few other “SNL” alums made cameos via that tribute montage, including Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, who’s captions read that they failed to understand the instructions for the video.

Toward the end of their song, singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus walked onto the stage and joined the pair to sing while more celebs’ videos and images showed on the screen.

“Hey Matt, hey Bowen, sorry I can’t be there,” Brandi Carlile said. “I’m taking a pregnancy test.”

“Bowen, you bitch!” Anne Hathaway said in a clip. “I’m not over it; that’s why I’m not there!”

The fourth annual Las Culturistas Culture Awards, Yang and Rogers’ parody awards show, took place at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles. It aired on Bravo on Tuesday after it was pre-recorded on Jul 17. While many didn’t show up to the event, several stars took up the room, including Keenan Thompson, Reneé Rapp, Jamie Lee Curtis and Kristen Wiig.