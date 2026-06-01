‘Heated Rivalry’ Sweeps Canadian Screen Awards With Record 16 Wins

“Heated Rivalry” remains the hottest show in North America, with the Crave original series sweeping the Canadian Screen Awards this weekend with a record-breaking 16 wins.

Jacob Tierney’s gay hockey romance won every category it was nominated for across the two-night ceremony — including Best Drama Series, Direction, Writing, Lead Performer for Hudson Williams and Supporting Performer for Sophie Nélisse.

With that said, this milestone further highlights the circumstances surrounding the show’s awards season impact as the HBO Max drama is ineligible for Emmy consideration due to a technicality since it did not begin as a U.S. co-production. Regardless, the hit series has already been renewed for a second season.

At the 2026 CSAs, “Heated Rivalry” also won Best Photography, Picture Editing, Sound, Production Design/Art Design, Costume Design, Visual Effects, Casting, Original Music, Original Song for “It’s You” and Best Guest Performance for Nadine Bhabha. Additionally, the series won the Cogeco Fund Audience Choice Award and Nélisse was given the Radius Award.

While co-stars François Arnaud and Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova were nominated for their roles, Connor Storrie again found himself ineligible as he is an American actor.

“If I could cut this award down the middle, I would. Because if these gay, yearning little bottom eyes didn’t have a big, sexy Russian to feast upon, my performance wouldn’t be as good,” Williams ended his acceptance speech. “So to the honorary Canadian, Connor Storrie, I share this award with you.”

“Heated Rivalry” is available to stream on HBO Max and Crave.