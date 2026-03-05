‘Heated Rivalry’ Creator Jacob Tierney Sets Alexander the Great Series at Netflix

“Heated Rivalry” has already been renewed for Season 2, but Jacob Tierney will soon be bringing another book to life with a new straight-to-series order at Netflix.

The streamer has picked up “Alexander,” an adaptation of “The Golden Mean” by Annabel Lyon, TheWrap has learned. Tierney will write, direct and EP the period piece about a young Alexander the Great and his teacher, Aristotle.

“I fell in love with Annabel Lyon’s book ‘The Golden Mean’ years ago and have been dreaming of telling this story ever since,” he said in a Thursday statement. “Brendan and I couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with Aggregate and Netflix to bring this insanely compelling world to life.”

Other executive producers include fellow “Heated Rivalry” EP Brendan Brady for Accent Aigu Entertainment, as well as Aggregate Films’ Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan.

“Jacob Tierney is one of the most exciting, in-demand creative voices working today, and we are thrilled to work with him on Alexander,” Jinny Howe, Netflix’s Head of U.S. and Canada Scripted Series, added. “We were immediately captivated by his vision for adapting Annabel Lyon’s acclaimed novel. This series reimagines the classic power struggle between mentor and protégé with a raw, modern energy that feels both epic and incredibly intimate. This high-stakes drama is poised to deeply resonate with our global audience, and we look forward to bringing it to life with the deftly talented Jason Bateman and the Aggregate Films team.”

“The drama begins as the Athenian empire is crumbling and the world’s greatest mind, Aristotle, arrives in Macedonia to tutor a volatile young prince, Alexander,” Netflix teased. “Amid palace intrigue, forbidden love, brutal war and ruthless ambitions, their unlikely friendship shapes an empire and alters the course of history.”

In addition to his hit Crave/HBO Max series, Tierney also co-created Canadian sitcom “Letterkenny” and helped bring spinoff “Shoresy” to life. He reportedly intends to release “Heated Rivalry” Season 2 in April 2027 once filming begins in August.