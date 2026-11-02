Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Vivienne Becomes 4th to Drop His Name

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Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter Vivienne has officially dropped “Pitt” from her last name, becoming the fourth child of the former couple to do so.

According to documents obtained by TheWrap on Monday, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie no longer uses the hyphenated surname “Jolie-Pitt” following a name-change hearing that day. She is the latest of the former “it couple’s” children to make the change official, following siblings Shiloh, Maddox and Zahara.