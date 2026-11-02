Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Vivienne Becomes 4th to Drop His Name

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter Vivienne has officially dropped “Pitt” from her last name, becoming the fourth child of the former couple to do so.
According to documents obtained by TheWrap on Monday, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie no longer uses the hyphenated surname “Jolie-Pitt” following a name-change hearing that day. She is the latest of the former “it couple’s” children to make the change official, following siblings Shiloh, Maddox and Zahara.
Shiloh’s petition was granted in 2024. Maddox began the process in May, while Zahara filed in June; both hearings were held in September. The couple’s two children who have not petitioned for the name change are Pax and Knox, the latter of whom is Vivienne’s twin.
Vivienne initially filed her petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court on July 21, nine days after turning 18.
Pitt and Jolie’s divorce became one of Hollywood’s longest and most contentious legal battles after Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016, just two years after the couple married. The split followed an alleged altercation aboard a private plane as the family traveled from France to Los Angeles. Jolie sought primary custody of the couple’s six children, and the two spent years fighting over custody and finances. Pitt was investigated over allegations stemming from the plane incident but was not charged.
Although Pitt and Jolie were declared legally single in 2019, it took another five years to resolve the remaining divorce issues. They reached a settlement in December 2024, ending the eight-year divorce case. The terms were not publicly disclosed.